Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Sell Rating for Eni SpA (E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on E. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eni SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Eni SpA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Eni SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eni SpA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Eni SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. 223,327 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.85 billion. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.38. The business earned $17.44 billion during the quarter. Eni SpA had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.8458 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Eni SpA’s dividend payout ratio is -20.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eni SpA by 662.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 104,130 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eni SpA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Eni SpA by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,431,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,867,000 after buying an additional 466,997 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eni SpA during the first quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Eni SpA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 104,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA Company Profile

Eni SpA (Eni) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

