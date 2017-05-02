Enerplus Corp (ERF) Receives C$14.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerplus Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their target price on Enerplus Corp from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Enerplus Corp in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus Corp from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerplus Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other Enerplus Corp news, insider Edward Mclaughlin purchased 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,697.60. Insiders acquired a total of 7,240 shares of company stock valued at $69,628 in the last quarter.

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) opened at 9.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. Enerplus Corp has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

Enerplus Corp Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

