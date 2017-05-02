Enel Americas SA (ENIA) Short Interest Down 41.3% in April

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 847,180 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 1,444,371 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,297 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Enel Americas SA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,464,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,785,000 after buying an additional 5,784,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Enel Americas SA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,089,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enel Americas SA by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 1,789,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enel Americas SA by 118,729.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,788,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 1,786,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD acquired a new position in Enel Americas SA during the third quarter worth about $13,652,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) opened at 9.94 on Tuesday. Enel Americas SA has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/enel-americas-sa-enia-short-interest-down-41-3-in-april.html.

About Enel Americas SA

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.