BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (ENF)

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (TSE:ENF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins downgraded Enbridgeome Fund Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Enbridgeome Fund Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridgeome Fund Holdings from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridgeome Fund Holdings from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Dundee Securities downgraded Enbridgeome Fund Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridgeome Fund Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.83.

Shares of Enbridgeome Fund Holdings (TSE:ENF) opened at 33.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. Enbridgeome Fund Holdings has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

About Enbridgeome Fund Holdings

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets. The Company’s business is limited to ownership of its interest in Enbridge Income Fund (the Fund). The Fund’s objective is to pay out a high proportion of available cash in the form of dividends to shareholders.

