Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Cut by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 60.37 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position Cut by Bremer Trust National Association” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/emerson-electric-co-emr-position-decreased-by-bremer-trust-national-association-updated.html.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Emerson Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,281.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.