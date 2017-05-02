Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Electronics For Imaging had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 212,361 shares. Electronics For Imaging has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/electronics-for-imaging-inc-efii-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFII. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,698,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,120 shares of company stock worth $2,339,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.