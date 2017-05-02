Elbit Systems (ESLT) Given News Impact Rating of 0.70

News stories about Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.70 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) opened at 118.51 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $953.72 million during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post $4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs.

