Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 30.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 87.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) opened at 109.90 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.51 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Vetr upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corp from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corp from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.10 per share, with a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,412.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $4,400,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,690 shares of company stock worth $16,534,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

