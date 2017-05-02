Ecology and Environment (EEI) Getting Very Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) has been trending very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ecology and Environment earned a media sentiment score of 0.53 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Ecology and Environment (NASDAQ:EEI) opened at 10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Ecology and Environment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

About Ecology and Environment

Ecology and Environment, Inc (EEI) is an environmental consulting company. The Company’s business segments include EEI and its subsidiaries located in the United States, Subsidiaries located in South America and Other foreign subsidiaries. The Company offers consulting services to commercial and government clients in a range of service sectors, which include Government START Contract; Government Task Order Contracts; Energy; Natural Resource Management and Restoration; Sustainability, Resiliency, and Climate Adaptation; Water Resources; Planning; Emergency Planning and Management; Hazardous and Radioactive Material Services; International; Regulatory Compliance, and Contract Backlog.

