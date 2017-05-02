Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $541,000 Position in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical Company were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 95.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) opened at 80.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical Company had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post $7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Instinet upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical Company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical Company from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In related news, Director David W. Raisbeck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hk Chung sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $891,259.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,939 shares of company stock worth $5,472,292. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

