Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.64. The firm earned $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.76 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Eastgroup Properties updated its FY17 guidance to $4.18 to $4.28 EPS.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) opened at 78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $314,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $709,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,688,658.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eastgroup Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/eastgroup-properties-inc-egp-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday-updated.html.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.