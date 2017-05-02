Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TNB Financial acquired a new stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 132.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,487,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after buying an additional 848,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 79.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.69. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company earned $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $3,680,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About E I Du Pont De Nemours And

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

