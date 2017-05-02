Dynex Capital’s (DX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Dynex Capital from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.
Shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) opened at 7.03 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $345.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm earned $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,399.77%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 554,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage securities on a leveraged basis. The Company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders over the long term that is reflective of a leveraged fixed income portfolio with a focus on capital preservation.
