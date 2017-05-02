Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dunkin Brands Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

DNKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) opened at 56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.20. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $58.43.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company earned $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Varughese sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $491,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Weldon W. Spangler sold 35,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $1,964,328.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

