Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) Issues Earnings Results

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company earned $0.11 million during the quarter.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) traded up 2.44% on Monday, hitting $2.10. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.80. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover Motorsports in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,814 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 1.88% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware, and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The Dover International Speedway is located in Dover, Delaware, on approximately 770 acres of land.

