Dover Corp (DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.48. Dover Corp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded down 0.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,116 shares. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $82.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dover Corp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Dover Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Dover Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Vertical Research raised Dover Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dover Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

In other Dover Corp news, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $147,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,715.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $1,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,839. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 80.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 745,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after buying an additional 331,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dover Corp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

