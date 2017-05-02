Xaar plc (LON:XAR) insider Doug Edwards purchased 486 shares of Xaar plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £1,798.20 ($2,321.76).

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) opened at 375.50 on Tuesday. Xaar plc has a 12-month low of GBX 325.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 525.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 397.55. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 286.76 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Xaar plc’s previous dividend of $3.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Doug Edwards Acquires 486 Shares of Xaar plc (XAR) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/doug-edwards-purchases-486-shares-of-xaar-plc-xar-stock-updated.html.

Separately, N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Xaar plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Xaar plc

Xaar plc is engaged in the development of digital inkjet technology and manufacture of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads. The Company’s segments are product sales, commissions and fees, and royalties. It offers a range of industrial inkjet printheads and printhead systems, which are designed and produced to meet the customer-driven requirements of a range of manufacturing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.