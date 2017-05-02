Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Position Decreased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Donaldson Company makes up 1.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Donaldson Company were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Donaldson Company by 105.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson Company by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) opened at 46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.99 million. Donaldson Company had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Donaldson Company news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $645,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,637.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson Company

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 42 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

