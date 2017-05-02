Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino's Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Domino's Pizza from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Instinet increased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opened at 182.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.65. Domino's Pizza has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $192.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.31.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza will post $5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 2,500 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.42, for a total transaction of $463,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 215.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 156,480 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

