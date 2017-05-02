DineEquity Inc (DIN) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of DineEquity from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CL King raised shares of DineEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of DineEquity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of DineEquity to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of DineEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DineEquity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) opened at 56.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. DineEquity has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.45.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.47 million. DineEquity had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DineEquity will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.55%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Dahl purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,226.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DineEquity by 8.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in DineEquity during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in DineEquity during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DineEquity during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DineEquity during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

DineEquity Company Profile

DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

