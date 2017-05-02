Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.28% of Horizon Bancorp worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 149,342 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) traded up 0.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,893 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Maurice F. Winkler III bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

