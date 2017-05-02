Cascade Bancorp (CACB) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.38% of Cascade Bancorp worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascade Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cascade Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cascade Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $147,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cascade Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cascade Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) opened at 7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Cascade Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Cascade Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $32.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascade Bancorp will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cascade Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Cascade Bancorp

Cascade Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Bank of the Cascades (the Bank). The Bank is an Oregon state chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers. It provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as consumer installment, line-of-credit, credit card and home equity loans.

