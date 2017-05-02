Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.22% of Red Lion Hotels worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 5.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 28.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 689,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 153,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) traded up 1.54% during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,708 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company’s market capitalization is $155.07 million. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLHC) is a hospitality and leisure company. The Company is engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of hotels under the brands, including Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse and Settle Inn & Suites (collectively the RLHC Brands). The RLHC brands represent upscale, midscale and economy hotels.

