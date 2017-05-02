Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.563 Million Position in Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.91% of Kirkland's worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland's during the third quarter worth $168,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in Kirkland's by 27.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 16,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kirkland's by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland's by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 181,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kirkland's during the fourth quarter worth $4,111,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,701 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.71. Kirkland's, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business earned $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.12 million. Kirkland's had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland's, Inc. will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Kirkland's from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised Kirkland's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. The Company’s merchandise categories include wall decor, art, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, fragrance and accessories, frames, housewares, impulse and personal accessories, outdoor living and artificial floral products.

