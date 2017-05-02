Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Liberty Broadband Corp worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp during the third quarter worth $211,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp during the third quarter worth $223,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) traded down 0.44% on Monday, hitting $89.53. 90,933 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.51. Liberty Broadband Corp has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $90.80.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

