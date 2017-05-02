Differential Brands Group Inc (DFBG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Differential Brands Group Inc. designs, develops and markets apparel products primarily in the United States. Its product line includes women, men and children denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories and pants, jackets and other bottoms. The Company’s brand consists of Hudson and Robert Graham. Differential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as Joe’s Jeans Inc., is based in Commerce, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Differential Brands Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) opened at 2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Differential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The firm’s market cap is $26.59 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/differential-brands-group-inc-dfbg-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc, formerly Joe’s Jeans Inc, is engaged in the design, development and marketing of apparel products, which include denim jeans, related casual wear and accessories. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Hudson, Robert Graham and SWIMS. Its segments are Wholesale and Retail.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Differential Brands Group (DFBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Differential Brands Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Differential Brands Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.