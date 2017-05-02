Diana Containerships Inc (DCIX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Diana Containerships Inc. is primarily focused on the worldwide transportation of container cargoes and owns and operates two 3,426 TEU containerships. It plans to engage in the seaborne transportation of finished consumer and industrial products. “

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) opened at 0.44 on Monday. Diana Containerships has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.12 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.11. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 448.92%. The business earned $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Diana Containerships’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Containerships will post ($3.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diana Containerships stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Diana Containerships worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Diana Containerships Company Profile

Diana Containerships Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

