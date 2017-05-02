DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) traded up 1.54% on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 2,085,832 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.28. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.85 million. DiamondRock Hospitality Company had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 372,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 80,723 shares during the period. Finally, Breton Hill Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the first quarter worth about $640,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

