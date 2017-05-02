Analysts Set Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Price Target at $8.04

Shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.
Several research analysts recently commented on DHX.B shares. Scotiabank set a C$9.00 target price on Dhx Media Ltd Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Dhx Media Ltd Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.
