Analysts Set Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Price Target at $8.04

Shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHX.B shares. Scotiabank set a C$9.00 target price on Dhx Media Ltd Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Dhx Media Ltd Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/dhx-media-ltd-class-b-dhx-b-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Dhx Media Ltd Class B

Receive News & Ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dhx Media Ltd Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.