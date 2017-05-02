Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) received a €18.00 ($19.57) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a €17.30 ($18.80) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.45 ($17.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €13.20 ($14.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, equinet AG set a €15.50 ($16.85) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.54 ($19.07).

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) opened at 16.218 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €74.88 billion and a PE ratio of 28.059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.72. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €13.37 and a 52-week high of €16.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/deutsche-telekom-ag-dte-pt-set-at-18-00-by-kepler-capital-markets-updated.html.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.