Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 19,390 Shares

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $236,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,691 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $82,031.66.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,000 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $73,140.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,364 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $89,914.44.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,298 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $113,249.64.

On Friday, April 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,169 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $173,003.49.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,048 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $25,067.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,808 shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $58,369.12.

Shares of Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) opened at 12.2799 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Deutsche Strategic Income Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide high current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing its assets in a combination of lower-rated corporate fixed-income securities, fixed-income securities of emerging markets and other foreign issuers, and fixed-income securities of the United States government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and mortgage-backed issuers.

