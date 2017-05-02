DZ Bank AG reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Barclays PLC set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Commerzbank Ag set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.52 ($14.70).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 15.879 on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €9.14 and a one year high of €16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of €7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.166.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/deutsche-lufthansa-ag-lha-earns-sell-rating-from-dz-bank-ag.html.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.