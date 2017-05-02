Givaudan Sa (GVDNY) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan Sa has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) opened at 38.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. Givaudan Sa has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $42.92.

