Deutsche Bank AG Analysts Give LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) a €230.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank AG set a €230.00 ($250.00) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €206.00 ($223.91) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €218.53 ($237.53).
Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 226.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €207.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €185.83. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a one year low of €130.55 and a one year high of €227.65. The company has a market capitalization of €113.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Profile
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.
