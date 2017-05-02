Deutsche Bank AG set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc set a €15.80 ($17.17) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on ING Groep NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.61 ($15.88).

Shares of ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) traded up 0.000% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.945. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,039,281 shares. The company has a market cap of €57.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.639. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of €9.36 and a 12-month high of €15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.21 and a 200-day moving average of €13.40.

WARNING: “ING Groep NV (INGA) PT Set at €15.50 by Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/deutsche-bank-ag-analysts-give-ing-groep-nv-inga-a-15-50-price-target-updated.html.

About ING Groep NV

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

