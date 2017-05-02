Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.26

News coverage about Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Delphi Automotive PLC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 95 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Delphi Automotive PLC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Delphi Automotive PLC from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.59.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 80.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 61.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Liam Butterworth sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $1,063,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,615.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Allan J. Brazier sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $305,202.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/delphi-automotive-plc-dlph-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.