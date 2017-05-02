Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp during the first quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,684,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,333,000 after buying an additional 98,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) opened at 59.22 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm’s market cap is $1.89 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company earned $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.08 million. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. Deckers Outdoor Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $3.49 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

