Debenhams Plc (DEB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEB. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.77) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.77) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Debenhams Plc from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 46 ($0.59) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) price target on shares of Debenhams Plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 53.79 ($0.69).

Shares of Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) opened at 51.45 on Wednesday. Debenhams Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50.85 and a 12-month high of GBX 81.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 631.34 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Sergio Bucher acquired 187,617 shares of Debenhams Plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £99,437.01 ($128,388.65).

About Debenhams Plc

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

