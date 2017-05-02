44,130 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. The business earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cristiano R. Amon bought 18,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

