Dean Foods Co (DF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dean Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dean Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.31 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dean Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) opened at 19.64 on Wednesday. Dean Foods has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dean Foods news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,750.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Dean Foods by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,007,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,117,000 after buying an additional 894,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Dean Foods by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 180,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dean Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Dean Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,782,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,439,000 after buying an additional 223,112 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dean Foods by 50.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares during the period.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

