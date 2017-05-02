Davita Inc (DVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DaVita ended fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 on a mixed note wherein adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Over the past one year, the stock has underperformed the broader industry in terms of price performance. Davita’s revenues in the fourth quarter reflected significant year-over-year growth on the back of strong patient services. The company saw solid improvement in Kidney care in the quarter. DaVita also made efforts to control expenses in the fourth quarter. The company’s strength basically lies in its enhanced service offerings. A compelling inorganic growth story supported by its strong financial position is another positive. However, DaVita remains challenged by high debt levels, adverse effects of healthcare reforms, rise in Medicare costs, and an increase in Medicare Advantage (MA) beneficiaries. Also, MA rate cuts are likely to hurt the bottom line in the near future.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) opened at 69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. Davita has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Davita will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Davita during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Davita by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 245,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Davita by 72.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Davita during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Davita by 46.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 291,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

