Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Independent Research GmbH Analysts

Independent Research GmbH set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. equinet AG set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.75 ($79.08).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 68.442 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of €73.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €68.70 and a 200 day moving average of €68.01. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €50.89 and a 1-year high of €73.20.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

