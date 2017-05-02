Daimler AG (DAI) PT Set at €69.00 by Barclays PLC

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given a €69.00 ($75.00) price target by stock analysts at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.75 ($79.08).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 68.632 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.01. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €50.89 and a 52-week high of €73.20. The company has a market cap of €73.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.433.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

