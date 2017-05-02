Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI)

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.75 ($79.08).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) traded up 0.578% during trading on Tuesday, reaching €68.442. 17,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of €73.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.412. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of €50.89 and a 52 week high of €73.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is €68.70 and its 200 day moving average is €68.01.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

