DA Davidson Weighs in on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – DA Davidson raised their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report released on Friday. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) opened at 22.19 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm earned $16.46 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 22.85%.

In related news, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $116,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $156,497.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,887.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank).

