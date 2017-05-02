D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.77 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) traded down 0.43% on Thursday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,680 shares. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $188,743.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,788.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $89,417.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $519,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,276 shares of company stock worth $2,555,772 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 64.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 382,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $480,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

