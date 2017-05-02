BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of CYS Investments Inc (CYS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CYS Investments were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CYS Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CYS Investments by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CYS Investments by 12.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,958,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CYS Investments by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 79,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CYS Investments by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) opened at 8.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. CYS Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company’s market cap is $1.31 billion.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business earned $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. CYS Investments had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 77.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CYS Investments Inc will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. CYS Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of CYS Investments Inc (CYS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/cys-investments-inc-cys-stake-lowered-by-blbb-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYS Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $8.00 price target on shares of CYS Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CYS Investments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CYS Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other CYS Investments news, CEO Kevin E. Grant sold 175,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,485,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CYS Investments

CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s objective is to provide consistent returns to its investors through a combination of dividends and capital appreciation. It invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period.

Receive News & Ratings for CYS Investments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYS Investments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.