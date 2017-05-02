CubeSmart (CUBE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) opened at 25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company earned $133 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 207.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

