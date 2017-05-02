CTPartners Executive Search (CTP) Given News Impact Rating of 0.31

News articles about CTPartners Executive Search (NYSE:CTP) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CTPartners Executive Search earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CTPartners Executive Search (NYSE:CTP) opened at 1.36 on Tuesday. CTPartners Executive Search has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

About CTPartners Executive Search

CTPartners Executive Search Inc (CTPartners) is a provider of retained executive search services to clients on a global basis. SearchSigma is the Company’s retained executive search process. SearchSigma also enables its executive search consultants and the clients to actively monitor the status of each search and make adjustments to the search process as necessary.

