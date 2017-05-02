CT Financial Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Boeing Co (BA)

CT Financial Advisors LLC maintained its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,345,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,412,830,000 after buying an additional 1,323,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,150,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,073,683,000 after buying an additional 195,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 182.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $185.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm earned $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post $9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CT Financial Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Boeing Co (BA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/ct-financial-advisors-llc-maintains-position-in-boeing-co-ba-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.52.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total transaction of $17,022,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,827 shares of company stock valued at $33,675,493. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.